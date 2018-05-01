Duncan woman accused of incestuous relationship with mother to face trial

DUNCAN As her biological mother awaits trial, a 26-year-old Duncan woman will be allowed to withdraw her guilty plea to incest and go to trial.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann will be allowed to enter the change of her prior guilty plea in Stephens County District Court at 1:30 p.m. March 20, records indicate. She pleaded guilty Nov. 7 and received a 10-year deferred sentence. She applied to withdraw the plea eight days later.

Spann and her biological mother, Patricia Ann Spann, 45, are each facing up to 10 years in prison for their marriage.

The women were married March 25, 2016, in Comanche County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Duncan police began investigating them Aug. 26, 2016, as part of an investigation regarding a child or children in the Spanns' Duncan house an Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of their relationship.

Patricia Spann told investigators that she is the biological mother of Misty Spann as well as two other males all the product from a first marriage and that she'd lost custody of the children to their father's mother, who adopted them. Her name was removed from the birth certificates. It was later learned that she'd never married the three children's father.

The two women reconnected in 2014. Since Patricia Spann then Clayton and Misty Spann didn't have the same last name and the mother's name wasn't on the birth certificate, she said, so she didn't feel the law was violated.