Duncan utility bills to increase

DUNCAN Duncan City Council members approved a rate increase of 1.9 percent for water and sewer services based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) effective the first billing cycle in January during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Rainwater overload problem to be studied

Council members also approved a contract with Tetra Tech, Inc. for engineering services for the city's wastewater inflow and infiltration plan in the amount of $390,650.

Kinzie Wheeler, Human Resources Director for the city, sat in on the meeting in place of Kim Meeks, city manager. Wheeler said the intense rains in 2015 and 2016 have made deficiencies in the wastewater system obvious. The wastewater treatment plant was designed to treat a peak flow of 6.25 million gallons per day of wastewater. During recent years' rain events, incoming flows have been observed in excess of 13 million gallons of wastewater per day.

The project will begin with a four-year study for an inflow and infiltration reduction program. Phase II of the plan will be design and Phase III will be for construction.

Ricky Mayes, Ward 4 Councilman, asked if code enforcement will be involved, in case they find individuals who are misusing the system. He was told the study will identify problems and code enforcement will be working with the project.

Felix Belanger with Tetra Tech said his company has a public information process and they will be notifying the public before they begin working in the neighborhoods.

"For smoke testing, we notify each home 42-78 hours ahead of time," Belanger said. "We'll pay special attention notifying nursing homes and the public."

In other measures, the governing board approved establishing a filing period and setting the date for the general election for the office of Mayor of the City of Duncan. The filing period will be Feb. 5-7 and the general election will be April 3. Candidates may file at the Stephens County Election Board office at the courthouse.

The council also approved pay requests in the amount of $148,794.23 to AAA Fence, LLC for installing perimeter fencing and gates at the airport. This was a jointly funded project with the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will reimburse the city 90 percent of the cost.