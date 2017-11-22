Duncan teen held in shotgun assault

DUNCAN A night he claims he can't remember could cost a Duncan man life behind bars for shooting another man in the head with a shotgun.

Jeremy Jason-Lee Graham, 18, is charged in Stephens County District Court with felony assault and battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, court records indicate. His initial court appearance was terminated until he could be represented by an attorney.

Graham is accused of a drunken Friday night rampage and gunfire. Duncan Police Detective James J. Egger stated in the court affidavit that officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a report of a man shooting at a woman while running down the road in the 1600 block of Larch. An officer engaged in a foot chase with Graham and another found the woman.

Graham continued fleeing despite repeated calls to stop before finally being taken into custody in front of a nearby eatery. After being taken back to the scene, he told an officer the gun was in a field but he didn't know exactly where.

Brought back to the police department for an interview, Graham was too drunk to interview, according to the affidavit. An OSBI gunshot residue test was done of his hands and three 20-gauge shotgun shells were recovered from his pocket. Investigators found a discharged shell of the same kind at the scene.

Egger stated he went to Duncan Regional Hospital and found an alert but "extremely uncooperative" man with a wound to the right side of his head consistent with shotgun pellets; none penetrated his skull. No information was gained, according to the detective, after the man refused to talk.

Can't remember shotgun

Graham spoke with Egger the next day and said he "does not remember anything from the previous night," according to the affidavit. He said he remembered the woman crying and then running when he heard sirens, but he didn't know how he got the shotgun and denies knowing anything about it. He said "when he drinks liquor he can't remember anything." He said he had a backpack. It was recovered near the scene, along with some clothes, a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, a cell phone charger and more matching shotgun shells.

The woman told the detective she doesn't remember anything either "because she was too drunk," according to the affidavit. She said Graham told her he got the shotgun from another person the week prior but provided no other information.