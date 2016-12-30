Duncan Regional Hospital pushes United Way closer to fundraising goal

DUNCAN - A successful campaign by team members of Duncan Regional Hospital has pushed the United Way of Stephens County campaign past the $200,000 plateau.

Individuals at the hospital donated $51,739.03 to its internal campaign. That's 3.5 percent over its $50,000 goal.

"We're really proud of our team members," Caleb Payne, director of imaging at Duncan Regional and United Way campaign chairman, said in a news release. "Their commitment to a program so important to our community is impressive. And believe me, it was a total team effort. It's an example of service outside their professional work, of good people stepping up to meet an aggressive challenge and of people seeing and meeting a need while our community is hurting."

Shelia Crissman, coordinator of team member services said exceeding the goal has become a tradition at the hospital.

"We've been given some aggressive goals in recent years, but our team always comes together," Crissman said. "They believe in the United Way and its mission is very much like that of Duncan Regional Hospital. We want to help people. And this is simply another avenue for that to happen. Our team members see the good United Way agencies share. They ask about each agency's plans and challenges and they have a lot of respect for the quality of services that are provided ... We also recognize our role as a leader in the community and it is important to all of us to set a good example."