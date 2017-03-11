Duncan parade to be special honor for WWII vets

DUNCAN They have been called "The Greatest Generation." They fought in the most destructive conflagration in modern human history and their contributions deserve recognition.

However, the sad reality is that each day the number of American veterans who fought and survived World War II decreases.

From 1941 through 1945, more than 16 million Americans served in the U.S. armed forces. During history-altering World War II, 405,399 American military personnel died and another 671,278 were wounded.

In 2017, it's estimated only 558,000 veterans of World War II are alive and "The Greatest Generation" is fading away.

When Duncan VFW Post holds its Veterans Day Parade Saturday, recognizing World War II soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members is the highest priority. "We'll be giving some special recognition to those who served in World War II," said Post Commander Daniel Leal. "This is something we need to do, because there aren't that many vets left from that war. World War II vets are all into their 80s and 90s, and we're losing them at an alarming rate.

"We want to celebrate those folks while we still have them with us. What they accomplished in Europe and the Far East was a major feat."

Leal's search for local veterans of World War II illustrates the shrinking numbers of "The Greatest Generation."

"So far, we've got four World War II vets who are planning to be (in the parade). We want to invite any World War II vet in the area to join in. We can certainly accommodate them.

"If a World War II vet wants to participate, they can sign in at the parade starting point."

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., but organizing entries will start at 8:30 a.m., at the corner of 11th Street and Willow Avenue, which is the northwest corner of the Stephens County Courthouse.

From there, the parade proceeds north on 11th Street to Walnut Avenue, then east to 7th Street. At that point, the parade heads south to Main Street and advances west toward the reviewing stand in the 800 block of Main. It ends by turning back south toward Willow.

Although no local school bands are participating, there will be an appearance by the 77th Army Band from Fort Sill. Leal, who served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, said Costello's Own Bagpipe Corps from Fort Sill may also appear.