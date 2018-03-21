Duncan mom gets 6 years for abusing 5-year-old girl

A Duncan mother has been ordered to serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing her 5-year-old daughter a little over a year after being convicted of the same charge.

April Nicole Coffey, 26, entered her plea Monday in Stephens County District Court to a felony count of child abuse by injury after previous conviction of a felony, records indicate. She was sentenced to 20 years, but 14 years of her sentence were suspended. She will be under active Department of Corrections supervised probation for no less than two years when she is released.

Coffey was previously convicted in October 2015 of felony child abuse by injury and received a 10-year suspended sentence.

Duncan police began investigating Coffey in December 2016 following a call from an Oklahoma Department of Human Services child welfare investigator, according to the affidavit filed in court. The child had missed school and when she came the next day despite makeup a large bruise was visible on her face.

The girl told the investigator she'd hit her younger sister and then Coffey slapped her multiple times. According to the affidavit, Coffey kept the girl home because, she said, she had "black on her face" and that she wore makeup the next day to conceal the bruising. When she went to school, the girl said she was told not to talk about what happened because they would "call DHS" and "DHS would take them away."