Duncan may raise sales tax

DUNCAN Duncan City Council members approved a special election during their regular meeting Tuesday night for a one cent sales tax for exclusive use for public safety departments the city's fire and police departments.

On Feb. 13, 2018, voters will decide yes or no on the new permanent tax. Proceeds would be put in a special fund to be used only for hiring new police or fire personnel, payment of wages, salaries or benefits; training, education, construction, improvement or maintenance of public safety facilities; public safety equipment or maintenance of safety equipment; payment of debt related to purchase, construction or acquisition of public safety facilities or equipment.

When Mayor Ritchie Dennington asked if there were any public comments on the tax, Linda Provost asked if this tax would also benefit EMS or ambulance personnel. Patty Wininger, Ward 3 Councilwoman, said it was a good question, and she had wondered if EMS would be included.

David Hammond, city attorney said this would be exclusively designated for fire and police and will not include EMS.

Another citizen, Darrell Dillon asked if the tax would be used to hire more police officers. The council asked Police Chief Danny Ford how many officers the city currently has on staff. Ford said they have 45 officers now. One is stationed in the school system and they now have to cover activity at the lakes.

"We've got calls holding because we don't have enough officers to handle all the calls," Ford said. He said calls are addressed depending on the urgency of the situation. Ford also said they currently have 39 on staff in the fire department.