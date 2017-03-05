Duncan may get new entertainment venue

DUNCAN - People in and around Duncan may soon have a new option for enjoying live music or other entertainment outdoors.

Duncan Community Development Director Nate Schacht said the town is exploring what it would take to establish an amphitheater. A very likely location, at least as plans are progressing now, would be west of the municipal pool just off U.S. 81. Remnants of a small zoo dating to the 1940s remain in the park there, and Schacht said a platform known locally as "the old monkey cage" could become a foundation for a stage.

Duncan residents were encouraged last year to attend several neighborhood ward meetings held to provide feedback on potential projects for improving local quality of life. Schacht said an option such as an amphitheater for staging live music outdoors emerged as a priority. Improvements at Duncan's lakes also were mentioned frequently and the town already has identified several ways to update or improve amenities at its lakes, he said.

Schacht said it wouldn't take a big financial investment to create a venue for entertainment west of the pool. The potential for a stage is already there. There's already power, and there's parking nearby. He said he would like to see some kind of entertainment offered there this summer or fall. If the idea takes off, it might make sense to consider other potential locations for music shows or other outdoor events. He said another possible location would be the east side of Halliburton Stadium.

If such a facility proves to be really popular, he said it would be possible for Duncan to apply for grant funding to further enhance facilities or make more permanent improvements. As plans progress, partnerships might also emerge between the city and local organizations like the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, Duncan Little Theater or with local schools.