Duncan man's field guides catalog creeping critters

Not all bugs are created equal. Some of them aren't even "true bugs." Ladybugs, for example, are beetles.

If you're curious about the cryptic little critters you see roaming the landscape, retired entomologist Angel Chiri of Duncan has spent the past two years preparing a series of eight field guides.

There are photographs to assist in identification and warnings about those to beware of. Best of all, the guides are free. They are available to view or download at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, www.fws.gov/refuge/Wichita_Mountains/

The guides are:

• Field guide to common spiders, and ticks

• Field guide to common beetles

• Field guide to common Grasshoppers, Katydids, and Crickets

• Field guide to common Butterflies, and Moths

• Field guide to common Wasps, Bees, and Ants

• Field guide to common Flies

• Field guide to true bugs

• Field guide to common insects, etc.

"I think these field guides will be really useful to folks coming and visiting the refuge. If they're interested in insects or bugs, these field guides are really slick. Not only descriptions of the insect, but also nice pictures. We've got so many different bugs out here on the refuge, and so many of them look the same that you might see one and have absolutely no idea what it is ... These field guides are really useful in that you can just start flipping through pictures at the very least and get an idea what a particular insect might be," Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald said.

McDonald said they're not only helpful for the general public but for the refuge biologists. He's used them himself.

The author says his favorite is the one on spiders. Many spiders are non-venomous, but exercise caution around black widows. The bite of the brown recluse or fiddleback spider causes ulcers in some victims, but Chiri said mortality is almost zero. Tarantula bites are survivable as well.

Ticks are well-known for carrying Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Mosquitoes can transmit all kinds of diseases, like West Nile virus and yellow fever.

On the plus side, insects pollinate flowers and crops that are of enormous benefit to humanity.

The field guide on "true bugs" concerns only one order of insects, the Hemiptera. These can be both beneficial and harmful. Stink bugs, for example, prey on other insects, but they also attack tomatoes and can destroy an entire vine.

Hemiptera also includes bed bugs and assassin bugs. One of the most painful bites you can experience is from one of the assassin bugs called a wheel bug, because in profile its back looks exactly like a cogged wheel. Wheel bugs are proficient at capturing and eating a great variety of prey other bugs, bees, flies and caterpillars but it will bite if you pick it up and handle it carelessly. The wheel bug injects toxic saliva, and the pain is intense and immediate.

There are hundreds of species of assassin bugs, and all will bite if they're large enough, Chiri said. Corsair bugs are also high on the pain scale.

One of the worst stings he's encountered is that of the red harvester ant. The refuge doesn't have fire ants, but this invasive species can be found elsewhere around the area. When a whole colony attacks at once they can actually kill.

Bees, wasps and hornets can also inflict painful stings.