Duncan man withdraws guilty pleas in first-degree rape, car theft

A 29-year old Duncan man has taken back his plea of guilt for raping a woman and stealing her car in December 2015.

Matthew Clayton Arrington originally pleaded guilty in Stephens County District Court Jan. 6 to felony counts of forcible oral sodomy, first-degree rape by force or fear and larceny of automobile all after previous conviction of a felony, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation was being undertaken when Arrington made a motion Jan. 17 to withdraw his plea. A hearing over the matter is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 10, court records indicate.

Duncan police were contacted Dec. 11, 2015, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted. She said Arrington knocked on her door, asked to use the phone and then forced his way through the door and sexually assaulted her. He then stole her car, she said. It was found that evening in Carnegie and another car was reported stolen.

A "be on the lookout" alert for the stolen car helped Grant County, Kan., authorities identify Arrington after he was found in their jurisdiction. The car was parked in a driveway and Arrington was awakened by a deputy who arrested him.