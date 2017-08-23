Duncan man tried for murder in neighbor's stabbing death faces competency judgment

A competency hearing was continued Tuesday for a 45-year-old Duncan man sentenced to psychiatric care after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for murder in June.

The competency hearing for Garrett Hunter Malone was postponed for Stephens County District Court until 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28, records indicate.

District Judge Ken Graham ordered an acquittal of a first-degree murder charge on the grounds of insanity and post-acquittal psychiatric evaluation. Investigators believed Malone had psychiatric issues at the time of the September 2014 stabbing of his elderly neighbor.

Malone was arrested by Duncan police after he confessed to stabbing his 90-year-old neighbor in the stomach and chest. Police were called to the Greens Apartments, 400 block of South 27th Street, around 9:30 a.m. following the report that the elderly man had been stabbed. He was injured and bleeding from his torso wounds, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The victim told police he didn't know Malone or why he'd been attacked, according to the affidavit. The man was admitted to the Duncan hospital in critical condition. Malone told police he stabbed the man with a 5-inch dagger but didn't offer investigators a reason.

Originally charged Sept. 9, 2014, with assault with a dangerous weapon, Malone's charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after the victim died from complications while in Florida months later.

Represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services lawyer Jim Berry from Oklahoma City, Malone pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2015. Records indicate that he asserted the insanity defense and following two years of evaluations and testing was ordered into psychiatric care June 23.