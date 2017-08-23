Duncan man involved in fatal vehicle wreck

A 47-year-old Duncan man was injured but survived a fatal accident that killed a Texas man Tuesday in Garvin County.

The accident occurred at 7:09 a.m. on Oklahoma 76 about 7 miles south of Lindsay.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Arms, a semi-truck driven by Dermon Jones of Duncan and a pickup driven by Aaron Garza, 24, of Dallas were both northbound on Oklahoma 76; Jones' vehicle was turning right onto a private drive when it was struck by Garza's vehicle. Garza was pinned for an undetermined amount of time before being freed by firefighters.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene by Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office investigator John Miller.

Jones was taken to a hospital in Pauls Valley, where he was treated and released.

Cause of the accident was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon. Jones was wearing a seat belt, but Garza was not wearing a seat belt.