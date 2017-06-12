Duncan man gets 50-year prison term

DUNCAN A 43-year-old Duncan man has been handed a 50-year prison sentence for kidnapping his family at gunpoint in October 2016.

Isaac Avila was sentenced by District Judge Ken Graham Tuesday in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. He was found guilty in October of four felony counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police.

Avila received three 15-year sentences, to be served consecutively, on three counts of kidnapping. He was also sentenced to a five-year term on the other kidnapping count and a five-year sentence, to be served concurrently, on the firearm count. He received a $100 fine for the misdemeanor.

The jury that convicted Avila recommended 55 years in prison. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell.

Tuesday's sentence was set in motion when Duncan police responded to a domestic incident. Avila was found pacing in the living room and his wife and two boys were standing in a hallway "with the look of fear on their faces," according to an affidavit filed in court. Avila told police he didn't want them involved. An officer noticed a pistol tucked in his waistband a Smith & Wesson SD .40. He allowed a 14-year-old boy to leave before dead-bolting the door.