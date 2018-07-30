Duncan man charged with sexually abusing young girl

DUNCAN After being accused of molesting a now-14-year-old girl for the past two years, a 44-year-old Duncan man is free on $100,000 bond.

David Craig Bernard made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of child sexual abuse, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and, if convicted, he would have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.