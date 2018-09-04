Duncan man charged with murder of child's mother

An 18-year-old Duncan man is in jail for first-degree murder after he told investigators he'd shot and killed his child's mother early Saturday morning.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged killer may have been influenced by mental health issues, the Devil, drugs, and/or despondency about a possible child custody case.

The initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court for Kevin Ray Miller was terminated until an attorney could be retained for the man, court records indicate. A probable cause affidavit for the charge of first-degree murder deliberate intent was filed in the court clerk's office. If convicted, he faces imprisonment up to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Duncan police were made aware of the killing of Caitlin Harmon, 19, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when Miller's mother called police to the home at 737 Drexal Place, according to the affidavit. She was found in Miller's bedroom with a bullet wound to the back of her head. She was bleeding heavily from the head and nose, according to Duncan Police Lt. John Byers. Miller, his mother and his father were taken to the police station for interviews.

Miller's mother said that her family has custody of her son and Harmon's 2-year-old daughter and that Harmon had been living in San Antonio, Texas. The young woman was in town for two weeks staying with the family and visiting her daughter, according to the affidavit. She is married to a military member who is deployed to Iraq but, the mother said, she was getting a divorce from him. She said that her husband had awakened her in a panic and showed her Harmon was dead and that he had the gun that did it in his pocket he'd taken it from Miller's pocket.