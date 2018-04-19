Duncan man being sought for selling meth, heroin

An arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Duncan man accused of selling methamphetamines and heroin after a trio of prior convictions related to drugs.

His girlfriend and alleged partner in crime is in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond for what investigators call her role in the operation.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for Howard Clay Timken Jr. for felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to distribute and acquire proceeds from drug activity all charges after former conviction of two or more felonies, court records indicate. He's facing up to life in prison if convicted.

Timken has prior Stephens County convictions from August 2012 for possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, endeavoring to manufacture CDS and possession of CDS; and he has a July 2005 conviction in Dade County Florida for possession of controlled dangerous substance, according to Department of Corrections records.

According to the affidavit filed in court, Timken was under investigation for drug trafficking on March 22 by the District Six Task Force and Stephens County Sheriff's department when he was pulled over driving. District Six Investigator Rick Lang stated officers were aware he didn't have a valid driver's license. Timken led officers on a short foot pursuit following the traffic stop before being taken into custody. Over 20 grams of meth were discovered in his vehicle.

Lang was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Timken in May 2017 where he'd thrown out an amount of meth exceeding 20 grams, a handgun and heroin, the affidavit states. Timken was arrested but was able to post bond and was out on bond at the time of the March arrest.

While monitoring Timken's jail phone calls, investigators heard him call a woman suspected of being his sister in Florida on March 24 and he made comments that he'd sold meth and saved the money, according to the affidavit. The woman told him he could have come to Florida and obtained a legitimate job instead of selling meth and "having that lifestyle," Lang stated. A phone call made to his girlfriend, Stephanie Nicole Wynn, 29, the next day involved discussion of $13,000 in her possession from Timken from the sale of meth and other drugs. The woman said her mother was holding onto the money until she could open an account.

On March 26, Timken called Wynn and she said she'd deposited $6,000 into an account and that her mother kept the rest of the money for her, the affidavit states. She said she'd been stressed while depositing the money due to it "smelled bad" and her mother had put dryer sheets with the money before depositing. Timken told her to put cologne on it before depositing. He called her again later and accused her of "partying up and spending all Timken's money," Lang stated. He told her to tell the police the money he'd had on him at the time of arrest was from gambling winning. There was also discussion about drug sales that Wynn was making for him while in jail.