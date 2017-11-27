Duncan Little Theatre offers variety of Christmas fun

DUNCAN In early November, the word went out from Duncan Little Theatre: If you have some talent, we have a place for you.

That casting call did not fall on deaf ears.

When Duncan Little Theatre presents two weekends of "Sketches of Christmas," a group of 52 actors, singers and dancers will perform in a production meant to enhance the spirit of the Christmas holiday.

"This is going to be a big cast," Veronica Hodgson noted, "but we have found a way to get everyone on stage in some position.

"We're very excited about the turnout. We have singers and dancers and actors of all ages."

Owner of Hodgson Studio of Music & Drama, Hodgson is director of the holiday musical extravaganza, which is DLT's final production of the 2017 season.