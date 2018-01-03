Duncan Literacy Council seeks volunteers

Can you read this?

One in five adults in America can't.

You can help. The rate of people reading below the 12th-grade level in Stephens County is 24 percent, according to the Duncan Area Literacy Council (DALC). The dropout rate for the county is 13 percent.

Illiteracy and poor reading skills contribute to poverty and many other problems. For example, children of poorly educated, unemployed parents are five times more likely to drop out of school.

"All of these statistics are impacted by literacy. You can make a difference in someone's lifeÖ one word at a time," the DALC said.

The council is seeking volunteers to sign up for a tutor training class to be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the First United Methodist Church in the Adult Wing. All materials and a free lunch will be provided. The class will be taught by Jeri Horinek and Nancy Litsch, both certified by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Volunteers will be trained in ways and methods to help other adults learn to improve their basic literacy skills in reading, writing, spelling and math. Instruction will also be given to those interested in helping English Language Learners and adults enrolled in citizenship classes.