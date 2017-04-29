Duncan kids enjoy Frontier Days

DUNCAN Like pioneers of old, lots of kids met for the first time on Friday on a broad patch of green under a bright blue Oklahoma sky and also like many of their forebears, they walked away friends.

Kids like Cooper Majure, Aubriana Broughton and Mario Plasencia, who had fun doing things like panning for "gold" and twirling and tossing lassoes, and like Lexy Humphrey and Josefina Rojas-Diaz who teamed to compete in a three-legged race, may not have been acquainted before Frontier Days, but they sure got that way in a hurry "staking claims" during "land runs" and then playing games and taking part in other activities afterwards.

And that was the point, according to Melissa Crimmins, who helped to organize the gathering that drew hundreds of third-graders, their teachers, many parents and others to Duncan's Abe Raizen Park. It was a great day to learn about some of the unique history of Oklahoma, but it also offered an opportunity to get kids together from elementary schools across Duncan who no doubt will be spending more time together in the future.