Duncan informant's kidnapping caper goes awry

A Duncan man is in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond on a kidnapping charge stemming from what could be called being an overenthusiastic confidential informant.

Kenneth David Halliburton, 35, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of kidnapping, court records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to an affidavit filed in court, the chain of events began when Halliburton met July 16 with an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent and Sixth District Attorney's Office investigator about making a controlled methamphetamine buy from a suspected drug dealer that he knew from prior controlled buys, the affidavit states. He was given $500 to make the purchase and went to the house and waited about 5 minutes before being allowed in.

The man took the money and was supposed to hand it over the backyard fence and receive the meth. Agents got in place to watch the incident develop, but after the woman exited the back door, no one approached or left the property, the affidavit states. Several minutes later, Halliburton went in the backyard but was unable to find the woman. She didn't respond to text or phone calls while he waited for over an hour before he finally left the property. He was told by the agents not to contact her or return to the home.