Duncan holds 29th Christmas meal

DUNCAN "This event has always been 'volunteer-driven.' We couldn't do any of this if it weren't for the people who volunteer."

As he talked about the importance volunteers play in the annual Stephens County Christmas Dinner, Duncan resident Gary Douglas could look back on 23 years of assisting with the free meal held on Christmas day.

"The dinner is a blessing to everyone who volunteers," he said. "Having people willing to pitch in is what makes this a success."

While Douglas could speak from over two decades of experience, Loretta Bond was spending her first Christmas day assisting with the event at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center.

The 29th Christmas feed turned out to be an eye-opener for her.

"This is my first year to come out and volunteer, and it's turned out to be a heart-warming, rewarding experience," said Bond, a Duncan resident, who worked several years as an accountant for Halliburton.

Bond's son, Mitchell, lives on the West Coast, so Loretta decided to become one of the more than 200 area residents who volunteer at the Christmas dinner.

"I don't have any family here and some of my friends were going to volunteer, so I thought it would be a good thing to try," Bond said. "This was more than I expected. The number of volunteers is amazing. It's definitely a 'community' meal. But it's also a time for fellowship and giving. This year, the organizers also went out and collected toys so each of the kids who are here can pick a present. The faces on the kids as they received their toys makes you feel good. And the food is really tasty, too. I know I would do it again."

Douglas and other organizers were anticipating more than 4,000 people would have been fed by the time serving ended at 3 p.m. Although service at the Expo Center didn't start until 11 a.m. Monday, delivery service began at 8 a.m., and a line of diners began forming at the fairgrounds at 9 a.m.