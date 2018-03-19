Duncan cruise coincides with Auto Swap Meet

DUNCAN Four Friday night car cruises down Main Street are organized each year, and the first spring cruise this year will be 6-10 p.m. Friday.

The cruise is scheduled to coincide with the first day of the Duncan Auto Swap Meet at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Event directors from Main Street Duncan Inc. and the Duncan Swap Meet coordinate on this event since both events appeal to so many car enthusiasts in one location at one time. According to the Main Street Duncan office, over 200 participants attended the 2017 March car cruise, mostly due to the Duncan Auto Swap Meet's long-running and widely known meet.

"Hosting this event in conjunction with the swap meet has been a smart move for Main Street," said Kevin Hammack, Duncan swap meet coordinator. "It's been a win, win."

Main Street Duncan merchants will keep the stores open late offering specials, and some will have door prizes.

Vendors will line the sidewalks of downtown during the cruise.