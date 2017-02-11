Duncan band director earns state recognition

DUNCAN -- Jeramy Haas, the longtime director of bands for Duncan Public Schools, has been named to receive the Exemplary Teacher Award of the Oklahoma Music Educators Association.

In announcing the award this week, the OMEA said Haas has demonstrated excellence in the teaching of music, as evidenced by competition results, awards earned and student results demonstrated throughout the course of his career, which has included 14 years contributing to the education of students in Duncan.

Haas started his teaching career in Okeene in 1987. He also taught in Cordell before moving his family to Duncan, where he has steered bands to OSSAA Sweepstakes Awards and Outstanding Achievement Awards no fewer than nine times. Haas also has served as president of the Southwest Oklahoma Band Directors Association, the Shortgrass Band Directors Association, Oklahoma Bandmasters Association and the Oklahoma Music Adjudicators Association. In 2014, he received the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association's Band Director of the Year award.