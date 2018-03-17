Dry conditions, wind gusts fuel grass fire southwest of Velma

Tinder dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph contributed to a near disaster when fire broke out southwest of Velma on Friday.

Every fire department in Stephens County and crews and equipment from Jefferson County responded to emergency calls that went out in the early afternoon. Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said embers from the fire scattered over a wide area, sparking more fires, some in extremely rugged areas inaccessible to trucks. After several hours, calls for air support went out and a helicopter crew arrived equipped with a large bucket to access water from a pond to drop over flames.

"The whole town of Velma has been put on notice to be ready to evacuate at any time," McKinney said. "The superintendent made the decision to end the school day early, which I think was a wise one."

Oklahoma 7 was shut down for much of the afternoon as crews battled to keep the fire from jumping the highway. Fire officials were still at the scene as evening descended. Though it was reported that homes were threatened and that at least one vacant structure had been lost, details as to property losses were unavailable. McKinney said firefighters were trying to protect some facilities and equipment belonging to an oil company.

By 4:45 p.m. smoke rising from the fire scene, which had cast a haze over Velma and a wide area, began to dissipate, but windy conditions remained, along with the potential for additional fires to breakout.