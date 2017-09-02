Driver reports truck shot at on US 62 near Cache

A truck was shot at by an occupant of a passing vehicle while traveling along U.S. 62 near Cache Sunday night.

Deputy William Perry of the Comanche County Sheriff's Office reported that the truck driver, a resident of Chattanooga, was westbound on U.S. 62 around 11:48 p.m. near the Deyo Mission Road exit when a passing silver pickup got in front of him and started slamming on the brakes and then speeding up several times.

The truck driver said he went around the vehicle in the outside lane and the pickup then got beside him and he heard one gunshot and his vehicle started making a strange noise.

The truck driver said the pickup exited the highway at the Deyo Mission Road exit. The victim said he continued west on U.S. 62 to the Cache exit at Oklahoma 115 and then stopped at a nearby convenience store.