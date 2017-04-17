Dorper breeder, judge training returns to Duncan

DUNCAN When the phone call came about five years ago, Mike Anderson thought there must be some type of mistake. Perhaps the party at the other end had the wrong number; maybe there was some type of technology glitch.

"I remember," said Anderson, director at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, "that I asked this person, 'You're based where ?' 'And you want to do what?'

"'Are you sure you've got the right place?'"

Doug Gillespie assured Anderson that he was, indeed, calling the right place, and he was based in Weston, Mass. One of the founders of the American Dorper Sheep Breeders Society (ADSBS), Gillespie also assured Anderson the ADSBS was serious in a desire to bring it's premier annual event to the Fair & Expo Center in Duncan.

Today, for the fourth time since Gillespie made that initial call to Anderson, the 2017 ADSBS Dorper Breeder Courses & Judges Training School began a five-day run in Duncan. And Anderson is extremely pleased he learned to take Gillespie seriously.

"Although Doug just kind of called out of the blue, we've found out that these are really nice people, and they put on a very professional learning event that draws people from all over the country, as well as Canada and Mexico," Anderson said.