Domino tourney this weekend a fun new fundraiser for Duncan Lions

DUNCAN + For 37 years, the Duncan Noon Lions Club has always counted on its annual open rodeo to bring in a steady flow of revenue that was converted into funds for its key benevolent programs.

The Noon Lions Rodeo generates money for the club's annual scholarships for local students and helps support the eye care project that is an international program for Lions clubs.

However, regardless of the rodeo's success, club members are always looking for other fundraising events that can build the benevolent kitty.

Ironically, it was another rodeo that caught the attention of some Duncan club members and has led to the first Duncan Noon Lions Domino Tournament, which will debut Saturday at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center.

"I stole the idea of having a domino tourney from the Chisholm Trail Stampede PRCA Rodeo that's held in Duncan," club member Corey Ahlfenger said. "I saw how successful their domino tourney was, and some of our other members thought it could be an easier type of fundraiser, as far as organizing and conducting it.

"Our rodeo is time consuming, but a domino tourney will give us another fundraiser that isn't quite as demanding and will still raise funds."

To help relieve some of the legwork of initiating a domino tournament, club members approached Garry and Cathy Jackson for assistance. The Bray couple has a reputation for directing tournaments throughout Oklahoma and the Southwest, focusing much of their expertise on nonprofit clubs and organizations.

"I first started organizing domino tourneys in Bray in 2008. The first (tournament) was to help a summer league baseball program and it just bloomed from there," Garry Jackson said. "We helped the PRCA Rodeo in Duncan, the Rush Springs Cheerleaders and the Bray school baseball program.

"We also had a tourney for the Bray school band, and that's when things really started getting big. By the end of the first year, we'd made over $10,000 for nonprofit events."

The early success of the service allowed the Jacksons to upgrade things. "After a while, I built 20 tables that are specially designed to be a little taller than regular domino tables," Garry Jackson said. "The tables are also wheelchair accessible.