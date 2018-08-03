Domino tournament set Saturday in Cache
CACHE The Cache Alumni Association is sponsoring the Southwest Oklahoma Domino Tournament of Champions Saturday, March 17 at the Cache Primary School cafetorium.
Registration will be from 8-9 a.m. with play to begin at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $5 per person. The first place winner will receive a plaque and monetary prizes, while the second place winner will receive a monetary prize.The tournament will also include a consolation tournament and silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase during the tournament. Call Dawn Freeman at 583-2642.
Comanche Nation members to meet
CACHE All members of the Comanche Nation are invited to a community meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cahoma Building in Cache. Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 2 Eddie Ahdosy will be present for question and answer sessions over several topics.