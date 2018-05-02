Domino dominators hit Carnegie

CARNEGIE It's all about dem bones this weekend in Carnegie.

The Caddo County town will host its 74th annual World Championship Domino Tournament with more than 50 teams anticipated to compete for the title of best domino player or, more importantly, bragging rights. Orval Williams, president of the Carnegie Chamber of Commerce, said players can dust off their ivories and bones and make their way around 10 a.m. Saturday to the Vernon Cross Memorial Building at Carnegie Park.

"Over 200 invitations have been sent out, so we are expecting a good turnout this year," she said.

The large metal building will, no doubt, be filled with the chattering of dominoes clanking against the tables and the endless talk of strategy, humor and the weather. The laid-back atmosphere belies an intense, albeit friendly, competition of a game of strategy and skill and a bit of luck.

The team with a good enough strategy and the right amount of skill will walk away with trophies and bragging rights. The team lucky enough to go out first will "take the cake," a pair of cakes donated to the chamber for the first losers of the tournament. They'll also be welcome along with the other teams that drop to enter a $10 per person consolation tournament that has real cash winnings.