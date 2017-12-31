You are here

Distracted driving factor in Altus-area accident

Sun, 12/31/2017 - 3:23am Vicky Smith

An 88-year-old Altus woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon near Altus Air Force Base.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Joyce White, 88, was traveling in a car southbound on County Road 206, located a mile and a half north of Altus Air Force Base, around 2:50 p.m. when she drove left of center and crashed into a truck driven by Esmeralda Martinez, 18, Altus.

The report states White was districted from inside the vehicle, causing her to steer outside of her lane.

