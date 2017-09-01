Disposal well injections drop

TULSA (AP) Recent reports show that disposal well operators placed about 23 percent less saltwater into Oklahoma's deepest geological formation within the earthquake zone in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The year-end data reports about the Arbuckle formation come from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, according to the Tulsa World. Commission spokesman Matt Skinner said the 2016 volume numbers are mostly complete, but some companies haven't reported their latest data.

Oklahoma Geological Survey data also showed there were 623 quakes of 3.0 or greater in 2016, a 31 percent reduction from 2015.

State regulators are developing a new directive with more restrictive wastewater restrictions following a 5.0 magnitude earthquake near Cushing in early November.