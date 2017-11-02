Disaster aid approved for counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The federal government has approved Gov. Mary Fallin's request for disaster assistance to help residents of several northwestern Oklahoma counties recover from last month's ice storm.

Fallin said Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved disaster aid for the 10 Oklahoma counties most impacted by the Jan. 13-16 ice storm. The counties are Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.