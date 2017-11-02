You are here

Home » News » Area » Disaster aid approved for counties

Disaster aid approved for counties

Sat, 02/11/2017 - 2:49am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  The federal government has approved Gov. Mary Fallin's request for disaster assistance to help residents of several northwestern Oklahoma counties recover from last month's ice storm.

Fallin said Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved disaster aid for the 10 Oklahoma counties most impacted by the Jan. 13-16 ice storm. The counties are Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620