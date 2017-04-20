Dinner fundraiser to benefit food bank

FREDERICK - The Tillman County Food Bank will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday in the Food Bank Community Center, 901 N. 15th in Frederick.

Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at Ace Hardware and Box, Inc. The menu will include spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, green beans, homemade bread and desserts as well as a drink. Take out meals will be available.

Proceeds will be used to replace old equipment in the facility and to do maintenance on the building.

For further information, contact Julane Whitworth at 580-335-5848.