DHS warns of furloughs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma state agency charged with overseeing care for abused children, the elderly and disabled could be forced to furlough workers or slash provider rates if it doesn't receive an infusion of more than $42 million before the current fiscal year ends in June, the agency's director told legislators on Monday.

Department of Human Services Director Ed Lake told members of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee his agency needs about $34 million to fund programs for the elderly and developmentally disabled. It also needs additional funding to cover a shortfall in adoption subsidy payments and a court-monitored plan for caring for abused and neglected children in DHS custody.

Lake said that in order to maintain services to vulnerable Oklahomans, he would have to look at furloughing agency workers or imposing additional cuts to provide reimbursement rates.

"We would do everything we could so that people currently receiving a service wouldn't be kicked off a program," Lake said. "We've run out of all the tricks. You can't do those things twice. So the next thing we're talking about are services that are going to affect people."