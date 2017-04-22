Deputies fatally shoot armed man

GUTHRIE Oklahoma deputies who had been attending a prayer vigil for a slain deputy, fatally shot a man who allegedly started to point a gun at them.

Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Valencia says Logan County deputies shot 64-year-old Marion Lee Holliday on Thursday southeast of Guthrie.

The names of the deputies have not been released.

Valencia says the deputies were responding to a report of a man carrying a shotgun when they found Holliday in a wooded area. Valencia says Holliday appeared "irate" when deputies tried to talk to him, and he was shot when he raised the shotgun to point it at the officers.

The report came while the officers attended a prayer service in Guthrie for deputy David Wade, who was fatally shot Tuesday while serving an eviction notice.