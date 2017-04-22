You are here

Home » News » Area » Deputies fatally shoot armed man

Deputies fatally shoot armed man

Sat, 04/22/2017 - 3:05am Staff

GUTHRIE  Oklahoma deputies who had been attending a prayer vigil for a slain deputy, fatally shot a man who allegedly started to point a gun at them.

Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Valencia says Logan County deputies shot 64-year-old Marion Lee Holliday on Thursday southeast of Guthrie.

The names of the deputies have not been released.

Valencia says the deputies were responding to a report of a man carrying a shotgun when they found Holliday in a wooded area. Valencia says Holliday appeared "irate" when deputies tried to talk to him, and he was shot when he raised the shotgun to point it at the officers.

The report came while the officers attended a prayer service in Guthrie for deputy David Wade, who was fatally shot Tuesday while serving an eviction notice.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620