Dennington announces run for Duncan mayor

DUNCAN Mayor Ritchie Dennington says three years wasn't enough time to get things done that he would like to accomplish.

Dennington defeated three-term Mayor Gene Brown in the last mayoral election. He'll face Brown again in voting April 3. Early voting will be Thursday and Friday at the county courthouse.

"We've just hired a city manager (Kimberly Meeks) that's got about not quite 18 months yet I wanted to continue for things to be consistent with her, and city hall and keep the plans moving forward," Dennington said. "We've started bending the curve. Duncan was headed in the wrong direction and we've started heading it the right direction. I'd like to continue on where we're going."

Projects he has in mind

"Projects that are right on the edge that I want to get done ... I want to get the move completed from our old city hall to the new building that we bought from Halliburton. It seems that things like that never move fast enough," Dennington said. "We're right at getting the finalization with the architects. There's got to be some changes made in the building to make it secure for the employees."

The city has also received a street survey and is in the process of deciding which streets take priority.

"We had an engineering firm do a survey, and we found out hardly any streets were any good, which wasn't a surprise," Denningston said. "We've got a lot of streets that need work, we know that. With our quarter-cent sales tax we got for water, streets and jobs, it's accumulated some money where we can start. We bought a new machine called an asphalt zipper. It will go in and chew the asphalt up and lay down a bed for us to put new asphalt over, So that helps us economically."

The tax he referred to was approved was a continuation of a -cent city sales tax to be used for community improvement approved by voters in April 2014. Voters must return to the polls every five years to renew the tax.

"It's a half-cent tax split between the city and DAEDF (Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation)," Dennington said. "We get one-quarter and DAEDF gets one-quarter. That's allowed us to basically pay for the new city hall building. Of course, we've got the ongoing issue with the water that we've got to meet the (state Department of Environmental Quality) standards. We've got a new city engineer and we're fixing to get an engineering group in. It's an unfunded mandate from the government that we have to meet these, but there's no money available to do it. You've got your ongoing maintenance to begin with that goes with all of that."