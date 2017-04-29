Court upholds man's murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a man's conviction for first-degree murder conviction and his life without parole sentence.

The court on Friday rejected the appeal of 71-year-old Charles Gustaves Johnson Jr. on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Johnson was convicted of killing 45-year-old Duchone Whitworth in Tulsa in 2013.

Prosecutors say Whitworth was tied to a tree, then stabbed several times and his throat was cut in a dispute over money that Johnson said Whitworth owed him.