Court OKs life term in deadly love triangle

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 23-year-old man convicted in the fatal shooting of another man in Tulsa.

The appeals court on Thursday affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Keelan McDuffie, who was convicted in Tulsa County in the death of 22-year-old Jorge Zuniga. Jurors recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say Zuniga was found dead in a wrecked vehicle outside an apartment complex in Tulsa with a gunshot wound on March 7, 2015.

Prosecutors said McDuffie's ex-girlfriend told authorities that McDuffie was upset with the way Zuniga had treated her the day before the shooting.

McDuffie's defense attorney, Richard Couch, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.