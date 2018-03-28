Cotton Electric awards grants

WALTERS Pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters set enough of them aside on a regular basis, and the coins add up to dollars. That's how Operation Round Up works.

Most Cotton Electric members participate in the program, in which power bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar. The amount rounded up can be as little as 1 cent and is never more than 99 cents. On average, each participating member contributes about $6 each year.

The funds are pooled and administered by the Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation, whose board of directors meets quarterly to consider grant applications. The board consists of Jennifer Meason, the co-op's CEO; Ronnie Bohot, president of the co-op's board of trustees; and three representatives from the Cotton Electric service area: Carly Douglass, Danny Marlett and Carter Waid.

The board met in March to review 22 grant applications. Grants totaling $28,379 will be distributed to 13 of the applicants. First-quarter grants include:

• Beautiful Day Foundation: A $1,844 grant will support computer and software programs.

• Cameron University Foundation: A $2,700 grant will support student housing for the Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy.

• Central High School Math Department: A $3,870 grant will purchase TI-84 Plus CE calculators.

• Town of Chattanooga: A $1,215 grant will provide LED light fixtures.