Cotton County disaster help OK'd

OKLAHOMA CITY Gov. Mary Fallin announced Wednesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a request for disaster assistance for 16 counties, including Cotton County, related to severe weather that occurred May 16-20.

The approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the storm.

The storms caused extensive flooding, power outages and dangerous travel conditions. Thirty-eight tornadoes were reported May 16-20, including three EF2 tornadoes near Elk City, Hanna and Muskogee. One death and multiple injuries were blamed on the storm.