Conservation districts celebrate 80th

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts (OACD) recently celebrated its 80th anniversary.

Representing Comanche County were Becky Theis, district secretary; David Kuntz, district manager; Cindy Zelbst, treasurer; and Jerry Pettijohn, director of the Comanche County Conservation District. They joined more than 350 conservation district directors, employees and partners to honor the progress of natural resources conservation from 1938 to 2018.

The event included the presentation of awards to 7,774 children from across the state, a speech by U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., music by Jared Deck of Thomas and a general session presided over by OACD president and Leedy farmer/rancher Jimmy Emmons.