Congressman seeks to build Warrior Caucus

Now in his second term as Oklahoma's Fifth District congressman, Steve Russell is reaching across the aisle to build a Warrior Caucus that will give the veterans serving in Congress a more powerful voice.

The Oklahoma Republican's partner in the venture is Rep. Seth Moulton, a prior-military Democrat from Boston. Russell says there are only about three dozen of the House's 435 members who are eligible and so far they have a couple of dozen onboard.

Out of the 535 members of both House and Senate, only 97 have served the military in any capacity. Of that, about a third have seen battle, said Russell, who won fame as commander of 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry, when it found former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein outside Tikrit on Dec. 13, 2003.

There was a time when more than 70 percent in Congress were veterans. A generation after the adoption of an all-volunteer Army, their numbers are dwindling.

Yet by being careful to stick to the two areas members of the Warrior Caucus know best, defense and foreign policy, Russell finds that "people want my opinion. They want me to go on (congressional delegations) - Our numbers are not large, but our influence is disproportionate to our numbers. But in those areas, in defense and foreign policy, we can carry an awful lot of weight."

Getting a defense budget is priority No. 1. To continue to operate under continuing resolutions would be devastating to the military, Russell said.

"Come July, all training will cease. All contracts and equipage. Everything stops. The only thing that would have any kind of focus would be units that would be deployed. And that would gather the scant resources that would be available so that they can meet those missions," he said in a meeting with The Lawton Constitution's editorial board this week.

"Our military has declined tremendously," he asserted. "To put it into perspective: Our military today is 30 percent smaller per capita than it was in 1940."

The limited actions that the U.S. military performed in the 1930s did not prepare service members for a conflagration that would consume the entire U.S. population and industry. But as Russell noted, "since we've been wearing tricorn hats we've entered into war unprepared."

Russell wants to see a clear national strategy, which the United States hasn't had in years.

"You know, I'm a great admirer of Harry Truman. I think he had a very good foreign policy. He was ridiculed for it, but the Truman Doctrine and the containment of communism was ultimately how we were able to defeat communism. He laid down that framework and national strategy."

The Warrior Caucus is calling on President Donald Trump to announce a strategy soon, he said.

Were he himself put in charge of plotting a national strategy, Russell said it would have four things.

"Let me break it into our instruments of power. I think diplomatically, it ought to look like, let's treat our friends friendly and let's put some distance between us and our enemies.

"How would that play economically? Imagine this: Just the English-speaking countries in the world and our Western allies wherever they are on the globe, whether they're in Asia or Africa or Europe or whatever if we traded and did economy just with those nations, you're talking the most powerful economies on the globe. Take the G7, for example. Most of those are just what I described. So working out commerce between those you're already friends with, that you've already had alliances with, that you probably have military security arrangements with, that's just good diplomacy.

"And then economically, if you can secure your commerce, it's not subject to raid, piracy or tyrants. Because it's defensible, and that gives people pause. We had a problem with that in the past, where we've embraced tyrants. We've encouraged enemies and we've put friends at distance. It's totally backwards.

"Militarily, then, you would react to how to secure those national objectives. And you could probably fund that. And you could probably partner with others on that. We've had security arrangements like that where they've been quite successful. Look at Europe. Seventy-plus years of peace in Europe. Who would have thought that? - And along with that, commerce, trading partners and diplomatic alliances where all those instruments of power worked in tandem to create prosperity and peace for a lot of people for a long time. So it works. It actually works. But they have to be done in tandem.