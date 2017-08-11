Concern, generosity of Duncan couple to benefit police in Carnegie, other departments

CARNEGIE Police officers in Carnegie will soon be safer on the job thanks to a gift made by a couple from Duncan, Tom and Phyllis McCasland.

The McCaslands, who have a home in Dallas but also maintain a strong connection to Duncan and Oklahoma, earlier this year committed $100,000 to fund purchase of concealable body armor to protect law enforcement officers. According to Randy Macon, executive director of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, smaller, rural departments were especially encouraged to apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The Carnegie PD was listed among grant recipients announced Friday. Others named included police departments in Alva, Dewar, Kingfisher, Konawa, McCloud,Tonkawa and Wewoka, and sheriff's departments in Beaver, Bryan, Ottawa and Haskell counties.

Macon said the McCaslands decided to offer their gift to help law enforcement agencies after seeing police officers targeted by violence in Dallas and elsewhere. They wanted especially to extend support to smaller, rural departments considering their strong ties to rural Oklahoma.

The couple partnered with the Communities Foundation to form the Blue Support Fund for Rural Oklahoma. Another partner in the program, GALLS, a provider of law enforcement uniforms and equipment, will work with the Carnegie PD and other departments to arrange custom fitting of officers for protective body armor.

The McCaslands have a long history of showing support for Duncan and the entire state. In Duncan, they committed time and resources to the Simmons Center, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and Duncan Regional Hospital among other things.