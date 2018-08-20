Commissioners approve two agreements with Comanche Nation

Comanche County Board of Commissioners have approved two more agreements with the Comanche Nation, allowing the county to continue road upgrades in the western district.

Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said the "oil and chip" work will be done on two segments of Indiahoma Road between Woodlawn and Baseline Roads. Earlier this summer, commissioners approved agreements with the Comanche Nation to provide funding for asphalt repairs for another segment of Indiahoma Road, a mile segment of Indiahoma Road between Old Cache Road and U.S. 62, as well as one mile of 8th Street (which also is Oklahoma 115) in Cache.