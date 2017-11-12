Commissioners approve T&G for asphalt overlay

Comanche County commissioners on Monday approved the documents and resolutions needed for T&G Construction to proceed with two asphalt overlay projects in the Western District.

One of those is Cache Road from Crater Creek Road to Oklahoma 115, and Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne says he hopes to get the work done on it over the holidays, while school is out.

The other is a rebid of Southwest 82nd from Coombs Road south to Baseline Road.

In public announcements, Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner asked people to remember the family of his predecessor, Claude Mansel of Elgin. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Crossroads Baptist Church on the west side of Elgin.

In his weekly report to the Comanche County Facilities Authority, Jail Administrator William Hobbs said that as of Friday the Comanche County Detention Center had 317 inmates, 259 male and 58 female. That is 34 more than its official capacity. Currently there are 16 inmates ready to go to the state Department of Corrections, and three were transferred last week. On Monday the inmate count was 319.