Comanches to vote on $63 million budget

Members of the Comanche Nation are readying to gather for their annual spring general council meeting.

The meeting's tentative agenda will begin with a vote on whether or not to approve the proposed $63-plus million line-item Fiscal Year 2019 budget. Sections of the budget call for: $3,839 million in Tax Commission contribution; Gaming Contribution Funds of $23.715 million, that includes $22,715 million for per cap distribution and $1 million in elder payment funds; $14.822 million in Economic Development; Tribal Goverment funds at just under $6 million; and just under $14.822 million in Community and Education funds among the particulars.

The nomination of tribal officers will follow budget discussions. Nominations will be taken for secretary/treasurer and Comanche Business Committee Seats No. 3 and 4. Harry Mithlo and Clyde Narcomey hold those seats, respectively.

The hiring of tribal administrator/manager is slated next. Jimmy Arterberry holds that post.

The agenda calls for the hiring of a tribal attorney to follow. Richard Grellner is the counsel.

In new business, a question regarding the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Land Use Committee will become a topic of conversation to follow. The CBC has been examining different options regarding its role in the long-standing committee.

The schedule also calls for discussion about $8 million in dividends as well as about a proposed and unidentified amendment.