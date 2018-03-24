Comanche school bond votes April 3

COMANCHE Voters who live in the Comanche Public Schools district will have two bond propositions to decide on April 3 for a total of $1,990,000.

Proposition 1 is for $835,000 for security and instructional technology. Proposition 2 is for $1,1555,000 for the acquisition of new school buses.

Superintendent Terry Davidson said Proposition 1 will provide funding to improve security on campus. "High definition cameras will be located throughout the campus to allow the opportunity for our staff to be aware of any suspicious activities," he said. "A Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phone and intercom system will assist efforts to communicate with every part of campus in the event of a security issue."

All exterior doors will be equipped with new locks and access controls. The combination of improved surveillance, access control and communication will assist in efforts to provide a safer campus environment, according to Davidson.

Proposition 2 will allow for the purchase of new school buses. Some of the buses currently in use are more than 20 years old and the odometer readings average more than 200,000 miles.

"The buses we plan to purchase with Proposition 2 funds will have five-year/100K mile warranties on the engines and seven-year unlimited warranties on the transmissions," Davidson said.