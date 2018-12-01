Coalition's proposed reforms, tax increases draw opposition

Thursday's announcement that a coalition of business and civic leaders is recommending a package of reforms and tax increases brought quick reaction from those opposing tax hikes.

Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma, which bills itself as "the leading free market grassroots organization in Oklahoma" was quick to say no. "The reforms outlined fall short of the true reform we really need," John Tidwell, AFP-OK state director, said in a news release. "We can all agree that our state needs significant changes in our budget and overall structure of government, but this plan does not get us there. As well-intentioned as they may be, the plans announced today contain no real spending reforms, while passing a greater financial burden on to hardworking taxpayers."

"We saw this last year," Tidwell said. "Oklahomans didn't want it then, and they don't want it now. They know that more government does not equal better government, and unless we control spending, more taxes will solve nothing."