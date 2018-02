The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. March 1 in the Patriot Room of the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

Refreshments will be served and all Comanche Veterans are invited. The agenda includes planning for the annual CIVA Armed Forces Day Banquet and upcoming commitments.

Call Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko, 406-679-2449.