Christmas parade on calendar in Frederick

WALTERS The community will be glowing with lights as the annual Christmas parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

The theme will be "An Enchanted Christmas." There are 30 entries in this year's parade, which is about the average of entries in past years.

"Santa will meet the kids at the gazebo after the parade," said Joi Bellamy of the Walters Chamber of Commerce. " He always gives out goodie bags and asks for their wishes. It's always a fun time for the kids. We hope people will come to the parade and enjoy the entries."